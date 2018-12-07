Kronospan integrates I4F technologies into laminate programs

Willemstad, Curacao–Kronospan has launched new laminate flooring programs featuring I4F’s locking system 3L TripleLock. I4F is a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry.

Following the successful testing of I4F’s technology on a wide range of laminate flooring panels, varying in thickness, length and width, Kronospan said it is integrating I4F’s one piece drop-lock system, 3L TripleLock, into several high volume laminate flooring programs. With more than forty production sites, Kronospan is one of the largest manufacturers of wood-based panel products and laminate flooring.

Ignace Gorus, Kronospan’s head of intellectual property, said, “We believe I4F’s locking technologies are state-of-the-art, which is why we are introducing them to our most important laminate production lines. To support us in this, I4F is working in close collaboration with our factory and product teams. There is no doubt in our minds that I4F’s system is all set to become the ‘standard’ in the global flooring industry.”

John Rietveldt, I4F’s CEO, added, “At the end of the day, the global flooring industry demands quality and flexibility. Kronospan’s decision to launch I4F’s technologies into its laminate products portfolio is significant as it confirms I4F’s leading position not only in LVT, SPC and WPC, but now also in laminate products.”

I4F’s fast-growing license base includes many large flooring companies that currently generates an annual production rate of flooring using I4F locking technologies in excess of one hundred million square meters.