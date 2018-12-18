Fuse Alliance welcomes Jon-Don as preferred supplier

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Jon-Don has joined Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, as a preferred supplier.

“For more than 40 years, Jon-Don has helped flooring contractors with a wide range of high-quality flooring prep and maintenance products and services,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director, Fuse Alliance. “We are proud to have them as a Fuse partner.”

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Chicago, Jon-Don is a leading supplier of equipment, consumables and expertise to specialty contractors working across multiple industries, including water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, and building service as well as carpet cleaners and in-house service providers. Jon-Don has multiple distribution centers located across the continental U.S.

“We are thrilled to be included in the Fuse Alliance preferred supplier program,” said Mike Leiber, Jon-Don strategic accounts manager. “Jon-Don provides not only the equipment and consumables that Fuse members need but also the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach and rock-solid reliability. From same-day shipping to free technical support to seminars to repair services, we’re here to help Fuse members tackle their toughest jobs.”