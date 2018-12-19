Florim USA earns TVA Carbon Reduction Award

Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA recently received the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Carbon Reduction Award. In its first year, this award recognizes businesses that recorded the lowest carbon emission rates in 2017, as well as companies with the largest year-over-year carbon emission improvement. The award recognizes TVA’s partnership with those businesses that go above and beyond to make a significant difference in their carbon emissions each year.

“TVA cares about the environment, and we want to recognize Valley businesses who share our commitment to improve air quality and the health of our communities,” said Dan Pratt, TVA vice president of customer delivery. “These businesses have not only lowered their own as-delivered carbon rates, but their actions have also helped to lower TVA’s system carbon rate as a whole, which is good for all who live in the Valley.”

In 2017, Florim USA produced an average of 793 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour—a 15% reduction over TVA’s reported average of 850 pounds. In the same year, the company completed its first Environmental Product Declaration, an independent analysis of the ways its products impact the environment during its life cycle. “We follow the example of the Florim Group as it relates to producing tile, while still reducing our carbon footprint as a manufacturer,” said Marco Fregni, CEO, Florim USA. “We do this by constantly staying at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing through investing in new energy-saving equipment.”