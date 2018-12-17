Emily Morrow Home takes convention attendees on a journey

Dalton—The Emily Morrow Home brand of luxury hardwoods will showcase 12 new designs at Surfaces (booth #925), Domotex USA (booth #1421) and the CCA Global convention (booth #773). The authenticity behind these products comes from the personal experiences and travels of Emily Morrow Finkell, CEO and founder.

Safari collection. A journey across Africa inspired a collection of hardwoods that captures the beauty, textures and colors of its scenic landscape. Included in the Safari collection are four styles, crafted in the USA of White Oak and enhanced with a 2.5mm wear layer and aluminum oxide finish to protect against scratches. To minimize joints, Emily Morrow Home mills each plank with ultra-micro bevel edges, creating a smooth, clean look.

The designs in this collection include: Tusker Herringbone and Tusker Wide, Great Migration Herringbone and Great Migration Wide, Serengeti Spirit and Moon River.

Metropolitan collection. Emily Morrow Home’s Metropolitan collection consists of three sophisticated styles that bring a sense of city living to today’s homes. Each introduction has specially designed features that embrace the latest interior trends. Crafted of White Oak in 7-inch widths, the planks have ultra-micro beveled edges and are enhanced with a 2.5 mm wear layer and aluminum oxide finish, for exceptionally durability and scratch resistant.

This collection includes: Total Eclipse, Paddock and Santa Rosa.

Heritage collection.The Heritage collection is defined by warm, traditional colors that are rich in tone and aesthetic. Each style is influenced by cherished experiences rooted in customs and places that are forever timeless. Wear and scratch-resistant, the 7-inch wide White Oak planks have ultra-beveled edges, which minimize joint grooves for a clean, smooth look.

Designs in this collection include: Justify, William and Mary, and Lewis & Clark.

In addition to showcasing these new introductions at Surfaces 2019, Finkell is joining the Floor Covering Industry Foundation and a group of industry leaders for a panel discussion on cause marketing, entitled “Finding The Pot of Gold: The Greater Good.” She will also be a featured panelist for Mark Woodman’s “See Me, Feel Me, Design with Me” discussion, which will explore the key components of the designed space and how they can come together.

The Emily Morrow Home brand is also partnering with Domotex to host a designer trend panel discussion and luncheon entitled, “Design is a Journey.”