Durkan dscvr Student Design Competition open for submissions

Calhoun, Ga.—Durkan is now accepting submissions for the dscvr Student Design Competition. Sponsored each year by Durkan and NEWH, the dscvr program exhibits the talent of designers in the hospitality field and contributes toward the education of future designers within the industry.

“The dscvr competition is a wonderful collaboration with NEWH where we get to discover and mentor the next generation of hospitality design talent,” said Elizabeth Bonner, creative design director, Durkan. “Through this program, we hope to show students the breadth of opportunities available, especially as they relate to flooring design and space planning.”

dscvr is open to college and university students who are members of NEWH, which offers student membership for free. College faculty within interior design programs are encouraged to implement the competition as part of their curriculum.

For the competition, student designers will submit concepts for flooring in standard ballroom and pre-function settings that are created as separate components but coordinate with one another. Entrants are encouraged to view the floor spaces as blank canvases that become one large design. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of Durkan associates and judged based on concept, presentation and market feasibility.

The talents behind the top two submissions for 2019 will be awarded trips to Las Vegas to attend HD Expo, May 15–17, where one grand prize winner will be announced during the show.First place will receive a $2,500 NEWH scholarship from Durkan. The second-place winner will also be recognized with an award and $1,000. Designs from the top three finalists will be on display in the Durkan booth at the hospitality design trade show. Durkan will promote and catalog all winning designs.

Entries for dscvr may be submitted through March 15, 2019. All entrants must begin their submission by using the form available at durkan.com/dscvr. Professional carpet designers, including freelance designers commissioned by a carpet manufacturer or a staff designer for a carpet manufacturer, are not eligible. To qualify and become a member of NEWH, visit newh.org/join.

For additional information about the competition, visit: durkan.com/dscvr.