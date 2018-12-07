Domotex USA 2019 #whyidomotex spotlights flooring distributor

Chicago–Hannover Fairs USA, the organizer of Domotex USA, has published a new interview with a top flooring distributor in its #whyidomotex series on the Domotex USA website. #whyidomotex presents flooring industry professionals challenges they face at their job and how they plan to capitalize on their time at the inaugural trade show.

The latest #whyidomotex interview spotlights Dunn Rasbury, director of flooring at A&M Supply and a board member of the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD), a Domotex USA 2019 partner.

As part of his interview, Rasbury shared his background in the floor covering industry as well as his passion for the business. He also noted his unique approach to flooring sales, which includes being a partner with his customer instead of just another salesperson and embracing the design attributes of selling flooring. “We are very much in a fashion business. At the end of the day, flooring has to be beautiful and it has to enhance the entire ambiance of the building,” he said.“It is very exciting to have a flooring trade event so convenient and accessible to the core industry here in Georgia.”

Donna Busse, show director of Domotex USA at Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), added, “We want to ensure all of our attendees at the inaugural event make the most of their experience on the show floor and are working with various members of the flooring industry to identify and develop different experiential paths to meet their needs. I strongly encourage all North American-based flooring professionals to check out the #whyidomotex series and to register now to attend the show in February.”

Rasbury’s full interview is available here.