Domotex asia/ChinaFloor increases focus on resilient category

Shanghai—Industry members attending the 21st edition of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, the largest flooring exhibition in Asia Pacific, should expect to see an increase in companies showcasing resilient products. In 2019 the show will have five halls full of PVC, sports and outdoor decking flooring products.

What was once the Sports Flooring Zone, will now become the Sports Flooring Hall with famous international brands such as KDF, Rubrig and K&B Junwoo. Other global industry leaders, including Unilin, Wineo, USFloor, Ardes, I4F, Armstrong, Gerflor, LG Hausys, Toli, Novalis, L&C, Nox, Meijer and Rococo, will also join the show in 2019.

Some events specifically geared toward resilient professionals include the Hospital Construction Conference and the Sino Wood Plastic Composites Development Summit Forum. The Shanghai International Expo Centre welcomes hospital administrators, infrastructure project managers, overseas and domestic interior designers and members of research institutions to join the seventhChina Hospital Construction Conference on March 27, which is jointly organized by Zhuji Medical, Healthcare Design Magazine, and Domotex asia/ChinaFloor.

The Sino Wood Plastic Composites Development Summit Forum is co-organized by Chinese WPC Association and aims to bring producers and buyers of WPC together. The forum will be bilingual with speakers and attendees coming from all over the world.