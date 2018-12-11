Digital swatching tools simplify color decisions

Novi, Mich.—Chameleon Power has implemented digital tools that exploit architectural concepts for making material selections. The digital swatching suite can be used for exterior and interior selections during the design process.

The digital swatching tool provides users with the ability to select materials from a virtual database and collaborate with stakeholders. The tool can help customers make educated design decisions using pre-selected palettes, or design from scratch using the unlimited digital data set.

“Selecting from the ‘curbside view’ can be very challenging for decision makers, and the swatching tool simplifies product selections beyond traditional visualization” said Dan Dempsey, president, Chameleon Power. “With this web-based virtual design tool, Chameleon has enhanced a concept regularly used by architects and designers.”

The swatching tools are available on Chameleon-powered websites and are being integrated into the homebuilder suite of selections tools.