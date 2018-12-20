CFL begins tariff-free shipments

Dalton—CFL has started shipping SPC products that will be free from the 301 tariffs from its newly established Taiwanese and Vietnamese facilities. In addition, production of water-resistant laminate will begin as early as January 2019.

CFL previously announced the establishment of three new fully integrated production facilities outside of China. Products manufactured in these facilities will significantly expand CFL’s overall capacity and will not be subject to the recent tariffs.

The manufacturer is conquering the tariffs in two ways: the new facilities outside of China and the launch of new, patented breakthrough innovations. “Expect a real game changer,” said Thomas Baert, president, CFL. “At CFL we have taken proactive actions to be independent of political decisions and are proud to have solutions for our customers.”

For more information, visit CFLflooring.com or contact sales@CFLflooring.com