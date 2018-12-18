AVA by Novalis joins Commercial One

Ontario, Canada—AVA by Novalis recently joined Commercial One as an approved vendor. As part of joining, Commercial One will showcase AVA flooring products to its dealers and contractors.

“We are pleased to add AVA by Novalis to our key Commercial One vendor partner group,” said Fred Giuggio, senior vice president, LVT corporate strategies, AHSG/Commercial One. “Their updated style and design will be an asset to our members across the country. The strength and growth in the multi-layered flooring category in the commercial channel leads us to their strength and what they can offer our members.”

AVA products feature many choices in luxury vinyl plank flooring including glue down, clic and loose lay options in many colors and styles that are perfect for any commercial application including healthcare, education, hospitality and retail market segments.

AVA luxury vinyl tile sets itself apart by being a leader in sustainability. From the beginning, Novalis has made sustainability a priority. Novalis produces healthy and environmentally responsible flooring and maintains the highest standards represented by many certifications and environmental awards.

“AVA by Novalis is excited about this opportunity with Commercial One and we look forward to growing this partnership,” said Melissa Quick, commercial product and marketing manager for AVA.

For more information, email Quick at melissa.quick@novalis-intl.com.