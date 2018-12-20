2020 SWFM moves to AT&T Stadium

Dallas—The 2019 Southwest Flooring Market will be taking place Jan. 9-10 at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas. With exhibit space already sold-out, flooring manufacturers, distributors and buyers are already looking at the 2020 show to be bigger and better. Due to the high demand for booth space, the SWFM is taking their 2020 event to the AT&T Stadium in Dallas—home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Booth reservations have started for the 2020 market and over 50% of the space has been sold to top flooring manufacturers and distributors including: Mohawk Industries, Dreamweaver, BPI, Adleta Corporation, T&L Distributing, Stanton, Trinity and more.

“News travels fast in this industry and the response to the initial launch of the 2020 Market has exceeded our expectations, for this early in the process,” said Barbara Stroup, managing partner of Market Maker Events. “The AT&T Stadium is a state-of-the-art venue that will offer attendees an ‘experience’ while attending market. Most importantly, retailers will be more productive with everyone under one roof.”

To get flooring buyers and retailers excited for the upcoming 2020 market, the SWFM team will begin holding drawings throughout the year to win a private tour of the AT&T Stadium during the 2020 market. The first drawing for this highly coveted experience will be held during the first day of the 2019 SWFM, Jan. 9, during the happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ten lucky winners will be selected to tour the AT&T Stadium.

Register to attend the upcoming 2019 market for free (swflooringmarket.com/attend).