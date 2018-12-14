2019 SEFM update: A world of opportunity awaits retailers

December 10/17, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 14

Atlanta—Excitement is building for the Southeast Flooring Market (SEFM), the annual regional event scheduled to kick off here at the Cobb Galleria Centre Jan. 8–9. The conference and exhibition, which is organized by Market Maker Events, boasts an impressive lineup of vendors and distributors as well as a roster of educational product demonstrations.

“The economy is booming, new home starts are strong and consumers are investing in home renovations—all great news for the flooring industry,” said Lori Kisner, managing partner, Market Maker Events. “It’s more critical than ever for retailers to attend events to find solutions that will result in more profit. Regional trade shows and conferences such as SEFM feature exhibitors that offer opportunities for retailers to increase their bottom line.”

SEFM offers attendees numerous benefits, including:

Access to market specials and discount programs offered exclusively to show attendees

Opportunities to compare and evaluate vendors

A glimpse into emerging product/design trends

Networking opportunities with other retailers to share best practices and valuable, cost-saving strategies

Source closeout products and pre-tariff goods

Likewise, many retailers attend regional markets such as SEFM to learn about local and national design trends alike, which allows them to help their customers make product selections. In that same vein, SEFM vendors see the event as an opportunity to spend time collaborating with retailers on ways to help improve business through education.

One such vendor is Mohawk, which plans to occupy the entire Galleria Ballroom, which encompasses nearly 11,000 square feet. “SEFM represents an opportunity to promote our new Edge go-to-market strategy while supporting our industry partners,” said Bill Gaddis, Mohawk national accounts manager. “It’s a great opportunity to get out in front of our customers in the area.”

NGF Distributors, which will also have a booth at the show, concurs. “Many of our vendor partners are in our booth and meet with our customers to discuss product and job-site solutions,” said Matt Wadsworth, general manager. “All of this helps our customers’ bottom line by keeping up to date with the constant changes occurring in floor covering.”

All totaled, SEFM will host more than 60 exhibitors on the show floor (see sidebar). This includes straight-line flooring manufacturers and adhesive suppliers and tool companies as well as software specialists.

Other highlights include two days of live product demonstrations on the “Live! Stage.” Topics range from how to install herringbone patterns and moldings/trims to replacing damaged planks on the job site. Additionally, William M. Bird, which will also have a booth at the show, we will be giving away a brand-new car as well as tickets to Super Bowl LIII, which will take place in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019 (Note: purchase required).

The 2019 SEFM market is sponsored by Haines, Kraus, Novalis, NGF Distributors, MSI, SEM Group, R.A. Siegel Co. and Topcu Tile & Stone. For more information, please visit seflooringmarket.com.