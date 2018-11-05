Wagner Meters’ introduces new Orion moisture meters

Rogue River, Ore.—Wagner Meters has launched its new Orion line of wood moisture meters. The line is designed for professional wood flooring installers/inspectors, quality control managers and serious woodworkers who need superior accuracy, versatility and ruggedness in their critical moisture measurement instruments.

According to the company, the Orion line of wood moisture meters continues Wagner’s 50-plus year tradition of providing accurate, dependable, non-damaging pinless moisture measurement technology—measuring in the wood, not just on the wood. What’s more, the line is backed by Wagner’s 7-year warranty.

The new Orion line of woodmoisture meters builds on the tradition of its popular MMC/MMI predecessors by adding dual-depth measurement, true in-the-field calibration with an integral rubber protective boot plus a rugged case design.

For more information, visit wagnermeters.com or call 844.808.8761.