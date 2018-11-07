Vanessa Deleon, TileBar introduce Art Deco

New York—Following the success of their first two collaborations, interior designer Vanessa Deleon and TileBar have launched a third collection, Art Deco. Designed as a reflection of Deleon’s signature aesthetic, each decadent tile features Nero Marquina marble, White Carrara marble, Thassos marble and a brass inlay. A modern take on a classic look, the collection makes an elegant statement in residential, hospitality and commercial spaces.

“[The collection is] meant to appeal to a range of design styles and sensibilities as product adaptability is key in today’s market,” Deleon explained. “Its versatility is quite breathtaking—you can have the same tiles running in opposing directions in the same space, and never realize that that same tile was used to create two completely distinctive looks.”

The Art Deco collection likewise illustrates the flexibility of New York’s most iconic color pairing, black and white. From subtle displays to dramatic focal points, the timeless design dyad offers endless style possibilities. The collection is currently offered in 24 x 24-inch large-format tiles, though customization options are available for large orders. Suitable applications include interior floors and walls.