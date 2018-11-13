Tarkett launches SineEffect

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett debuts SineEffect, a new modular soft surface flooring product designed by Jhane Barnes and created for Tandus Centiva. SineEffect takes its name from the mathematical sine function that was discovered by analyzing circles.

“I created SineEffect using a program meant for animation but that can also be used in the textile world to create compelling designs,” Barnes said. “I started with a grid of circles that I compressed in one direction and elongated in another. This action in animation is called squash and stretch. What started with circles ended up looking remarkably like the rings and undulations of wood grain.”

Made in America, SineEffect is an excellent solution to adverse flooring. The product is designed for the workplace and higher education.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.