Tarkett introduces Pentagonals rubber flooring

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Pentagonals, its latest Cradle to Cradle certified rubber flooring collection.

Inspired by one of the world’s most intriguing geometric puzzles—searching for five-sided shapes that tile the plane or fill a surface without overlapping or leaving gaps—Tarkett selected three of the 15 available pentagons to debut in this new rubber flooring collection. Shell creates a random or linear pattern on the floor; Monument is a stately shape that creates direction and a sense of movement on the floor; and Diamond echoes the cut of a precious stone. What's more, Pentagonals will be available in 142 solid colors and a variety of marbleized patterns and speckled colorways.

The Pentagonals design process is driven by the newly developed online visualizer at pentagonals.tarkett.com, designed to walk customers through the easy, step-by-step selection process resulting in a personalized flooring layout. For more complicated designs than the visualizer allows, Tarkett’s Designer on Demand program is available to assist with custom layouts.

In addition to the collection's unique colors and shapes, Pentagonals is a crafted from Johnsonite’s time-tested rubber flooring. The collection is FloorScore certified, Cradle to Cradle Bronze certified v3.1, ILFI Living Product Challenge Imperative Certified with a Water Petal Certification, phthalate-free—except for recycled materials, non-PVC, part of the ReStart reclamation program, made in the U.S. in an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified plant and meets CA 01350.

For more information, visit tarkettna.com.