Swiff-Train names new CFO

Houston, Texas—Swiff-Train has tapped Rob Baker as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Baker joins Swiff-Train after 12 years with Team, Inc., where he most recently served as senior director of finance. Baker's previous positions at Team also include controller, assistant controller and director of financial reporting. Prior to joining Team, he spent almost a decade with Ernst & Young, LLP where he held various internal leadership positions.

“We are confident that – with Rob’s expansive background in finance and accounting along with his strong leadership qualities – Swiff-Train Company will strengthen our position as a leader within the floor covering industry,” said Shane Calloway, Swiff-Train president and CEO.