Shaw Industries partners with PaYS program

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group recently joined the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program, holding a signing event in celebration. By committing to the program, Shaw will offer job interviews to military service members in pursuit of business careers.

The PaYS program provides youth in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future. For soldiers transitioning back into civilian life and Army reservists, PaYS aligns the service member’s military occupational specialties (MOS) with the needs of two employer partners of the soldier’s choice, guaranteeing an interview for an available job, which may lead to employment.

Through this partnership, Shaw joins more than 782 employers of choice and will offer interviews to service members, with the goal of identifying and recruiting candidates whose skills and leadership traits align with the needs of the organization.

“Shaw has long been a proud supporter of veterans, and we are grateful for their service and sacrifice to our nation,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw Industries’ chief human resources officer. “We believe our people are our competitive advantage, and we are excited to offer the opportunity for veterans to join Shaw. We see great alignment in the values and skills the Army instills and what Shaw wants in its workforce—selfless, loyal, action-oriented, passionate, collaborative, highly technical individuals with integrity.”

The PaYS partnership is one of many ways Shaw demonstrates its commitment to veterans. ShawVET, one of Shaw’s associate-led resource groups designed to drive engagement and connection within the company, focuses on career development, raising awareness of veterans’ skills and contributions within Shaw and connecting the organization to veterans in local communities. Through ShawVET, the company seeks to build a community that recognizes that the qualities gained from military experience lead to important contributions by veterans in the workplace.

“Having served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1993, I know personally the experience I gained in the Army has contributed to success in my business career,” said Kevin O’Meara, vice president of customer fulfillment at Shaw Industries. “Shaw recognizes the great value that diverse perspectives and leadership qualities gained through military service can offer our organization, and we’re proud to partner with Army PaYS to connect military members with work opportunities, when they arise, at Shaw.”

For more information about the Army PaYS program, visit: armypays.com.

To join Shaw’s team, apply at shawinc.jobs.