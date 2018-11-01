Shaw Industries celebrates achievements at South Carolina fiber plant

Columbia, S.C.—Congressman Joe Wilson, U.S. Representative for South Carolina's 2nd congressional district, joined Shaw associates on Oct. 30 in a celebration of recent achievements at Plant 8S, Shaw’s fiber extrusion facility in Columbia, S.C.

Shaw was recently recognized with the Outreach Award at the 2018 Salute to Manufacturing Awards. SC Biz News, GSA Business Report and the S.C. Manufacturing Extension Partnership presented Shaw this honor, which recognizes the company for making tangible, measurable impacts in the South Carolina communities in which it operates.

Shaw’s commitment to community goes hand in hand with its focus on sustainability with both helping the company achieve its corporate vision to create a better future. In May 2018, Plant 8S unveiled a newly completed combined heat and power plant, which reduces Plant 8S’ annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 26,000 metric tonnes—an impact equal to removing almost 5,500 passenger vehicles from the road each year. Plant 8S is also a Wildlife and Industry Together site by the South Carolina Wildlife Federation recognizing Shaw’s dedication to protecting the environment and wildlife when making land management decisions.

These achievements come on the heels of more than $55 million invested in new equipment at the plant since 2015. That investment was part of the more than $1.5 billion Shaw has invested in its existing and new U.S. facilities over the past five years to deliver upon its commitment to provide industry-leading products to its customers.

Its investment in Plant 8S has provided 50 additional jobs and expanded and modernized fiber extrusion operations, which include the use of recycled plastic beverage bottles—increasing Shaw’s use of the material. On average, Shaw recycles three billion plastic drink bottles annually at its Clear Path Recycling facility in Fayetteville, N.C., a joint-venture with DAK Americas.

“Continued investment and innovation to ensure our facilities, equipment and processes are state-of-the-art allows Shaw to maintain its position as a leading flooring manufacturer,” said David Morgan, executive vice president of operations at Shaw Industries.

Those interested in joining the Shaw Industries team are encouraged to apply online.