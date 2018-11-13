Patcraft, Design Milk co-host immersive design forum

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft co-hosted the inaugural TransFORM workshop with Design Milk, one of the most influential blogs on interior design, art and style, Oct. 21-23 in Los Angeles. With sessions intended to experience and explore Los Angeles through design and culture, the TransFORM workshop served as a multi-dimensional platform to enhance and enrich creative thinking.

“As designers, we often seek balance in the role of internal and external forces as we strive to stay mindful in our creative process,” said Shannon Cochran, Patcraft’s vice president of creative and design. “The TransFORM workshop was a unique opportunity for Patcraft and Design Milk to collaborate to foster creativity with designers of varied backgrounds. We sought to inspire and challenge one another through deep discussion and hands-on activities, departing with a rejuvenated sense of wellness and community within our respective design professions.”

Seven commercial design leaders from across the country were selected to participate in the TransFORM workshop. This exclusive experience was tailored to spark creative thinking through inspiration and mindfulness, while attendees participated in interactive sessions and thoughtful discussions led by notable influencers including Rose Apodaca of A+R; Mariana Orkenyi, meditation and mindfulness teacher; and Sybille Herwig, interior design professional at HOK. An architectural tour of The Row DTLA was led by Jakub Tejchman and Erin Williams of Rios Clementi Hale Studios. Participants also joined in creative activities led by Cochran at Poketo Project Space at The Row.

“The TransFORM Workshop allowed designers from different locations and industries to come together with the commonality of design and creativity. Seeing those connections created, and the value it brought to each participant, was exciting,” said Jaime Derringer, founder and executive editor of Design Milk. “We engaged in many activities that promoted creativity and mindfulness, including the group meditation, which kicked off our day and made it even more special.”