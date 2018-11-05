NAFCD introduces new content hub

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has launched a new content hub, Hub & Spoke. The mission of NAFCD’s Hub & Spoke is to provide a space for thought leadership within the flooring distribution channel allowing distribution professionals to grow their businesses and gain industry insights.

The content featured on Hub & Spoke includes:

Timely interviews with distribution leaders

Tips to help distribution businesses run smoothly

Distribution trend research and benchmarking data

NAFCD member news and updates

“We’ve designed NAFCD's Hub & Spoke to be a resource for the entire flooring distribution channel,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive director. “I encourage you to bookmark the link and check it weekly to keep a pulse on what is happening in our channel.”

NAFCD has also redesigned its bi-monthly newsletter, now known as NAFCD’s Hub & Spoke Digest, to mirror the mission of the content hub.

Those interested can sign up for NAFCD’s newsletter here.

For more information, visit hubspoke.nafcd.org.