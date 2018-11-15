Mullican Flooring partners with BPI

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has entered a new partnership with Building Plastics, Inc. (BPI), a wholesale floor covering and decorative surfaces distributor. Mullican welcomes this new partnership to establish a greater market presence in the Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and eastern Oklahoma territories.

“BPI is an elite distribution company in the flooring industry, and we are happy to have them represent the Mullican brand throughout their system,” said Neil Poland, president of Mullican Flooring. “With their tremendous sales growth in hardwood flooring, we know that this partnership is the perfect next step for us.”

BPI, a Memphis, Tenn.-based company, began with eight employees in a 7,500-square-foot warehouse facility and has expanded operations to eleven states and more than 450 associates.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such an exceptional hardwood flooring manufacturer,” said Sam Martin, vice president of sales and marketing for BPI. “Mullican Flooring offers a vast line of American-made products, and our strong dealer base of 6,700 will certainly benefit.”

Mullican Flooring operates additional production facilities in Norton, Va.; Holland, N.Y.; and Ronceverte, W.Va.