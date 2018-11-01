Mohawk’s Bandy to receive Greenbuild Leadership Award

Calhoun, Ga.—The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has released the recipients of its 2018 Leadership Awards, an annual recognition of the outstanding individuals and organizations at the forefront of the green building movement. GeorgeBandy Jr., vice president of sustainability and commercial marketing, Mohawk Industries, will join five other honorees, for the USGBC Leadership Awards reception on Nov. 14 in Chicago. Individuals and organizations representing diverse expertise from across the green building industry will be celebrated in tandem with the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo.

“George has been an invaluable partner of USGBC’s for more than two decades, working tirelessly to champion green building, set the standard for other businesses to follow and push the market forward,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “George has dedicated his entire career to advocating for environmental, economic and socially responsible solutions for customers and championing a sustainable, prosperous and equitable future for all. He is truly a leader among leaders in the green building movement, and we are honored to present him with a 2018 USGBC Leadership Award.”

Bandy is well known for his years of experience in, and deep understanding of, sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility. As vice president of sustainability, he leads Mohawk’s sustainability efforts by identifying opportunities to position environmental, economic and socially responsible solutions for both the flooring manufacturer and its customers across various brands and business units. Bandy also serves as vice president of commercial marketing, leading brand strategy, product positioning and marketing initiatives for the Mohawk Group and Durkan brands.

Highly regarded for his thoughtful approach, Bandy is sought after as a presenter on key topics such as the business of sustainability, circular economy, greening the supply chain, health and wellness in the built environment, innovation and smart design. A LEED-accredited professional,he has been engaged with USGBC throughout its 25 years and previously served as chairman of USGBC’s board.

“George is a true thought leader in the sustainability realm and has been an integral component of driving Mohawk’s corporate social responsibility strategy for the past two years,” said Michel Vermette, president of Mohawk Group’s commercial division.“He has not only helped us move the needle here at Mohawk, but throughout the entire flooring industry and greater manufacturing sector. George is the embodiment of our ‘believe in better’ commitment, and we celebrate that our colleague and friend is being recognized with such a prestigious award. We cannot think of anyone more deserving of such an honor.”

For more information, visit greenbuildexpo.com.