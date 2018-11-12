Mohawk Group presents nature-inspired flooring at Healthcare Design Expo

Phoenix—Mohawk Group will showcase its innovative flooring designed to advance healing and productivity in healthcare interiors at the Healthcare Design Expo and Conference, Nov. 10-13, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“At Mohawk, we believe that healing spaces should empower the mind, body and spirit, and that flooring solutions should help foster optimum health and wellness,” said Cynthia Hubbell, vice president of healthcare and senior living, Mohawk Group. “By leveraging our family of brands, we connect our clients with a single-source experience to help them create healthcare interiors that enable patients and care providers to thrive.”

Mohawk Group’s showcase at space 709 will feature flooring influenced by the desert Southwest and other selections rooted in biophilic design. Highlighted collections include Healthy Environments carpet tile, resilient sheet and Pivot Point enhanced resilient tile.

Healthy Environments carpet and hard surface collection is inspired by the soothing colors and textures of species native to the American Southwest. What’s more, Healthy Environments was honored this summer with the Best of NeoCon Innovation Award for Healthcare Flooring.

Healthy Environments carpet tile incorporates three 12 x 36-inch patterns influenced by nature. Each carpet plank is manufactured using sustainable Duracolor Tricor premium nylon fiber, making it functional for the most demanding spaces with inherent stain and wear resistance, advanced soil-hiding capabilities and enhanced color clarity. Healthy Environments carpet tile comes standard on Red List-free EcoFlex NXT carpet tile backing.

The hard surface collection includes four heterogeneous sheet patterns in 6- and 12-feet formats that coordinate with the carpet tile selections. The sheet patterns include a 20 mil commercial wear layer and an M-Force enhanced urethane finish for superior durability and stain resistance.



Pivot Point Red List-free enhanced resilient tile represents a true change in direction for sustainable resilient flooring, combining high performance and sophisticated design to enhance healthcare and clinical environments. The Living Product Challenge Petal certified hard surface is manufactured using alternative chemistry and was designed to give more back to the environment than it takes during its entire life cycle. Design and color draw inspiration from fresh, natural materials and biophilic influence, including four wood and four textile patterns in a 7 x 48-inch plank format and four terrazzo and natural stone visuals in 36 x 36-inch tiles. The colors and styles within the carbon-neutral collection can be combined or used individually to create abstract, contemporary flooring designs for healthcare spaces.

With an unparalleled selection of elegant tile, natural stone and slab products for healthcare spaces, Daltile will also be showcased as part of Mohawk’s presence at the expo. Featured at the booth will be Emerson Wood with StepWise Technology.

For more information, visit: mohawkgroup.com/segments/healthcare.