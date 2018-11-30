Laticrete looks to pull out all the stops at TISE 2019

November 26/December 3, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 12

By Nicole Murray

Laticrete is preparing to showcase its breadth of products at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2019 in Las Vegas. Following is a preview:

Laticrete Strata_Heat is an electric radiant floor heating system designed to go under tile and stone flooring. The system uses thermal diffusion technology to uniformly distribute heat through the adhesive, which results in an evenly heated flooring surface. The system also transfers heat quickly, saving both energy and cost. What’s more, the Strata_Heat package includes a high-performance floor heating wire, an uncoupling mat and can be controlled using a Wi-Fi-enabled thermostat.

“We recommend Strata_Heat to anyone in need of floor warming,” said Joel Tully, founder, Trends in Tile, Bridgeton, Miss. “The electric radiant floor heating system offers customers design flexibility and completely eliminates cold spots, making it easier for the floor to reach a specific temperature faster.”

Laticrete will also showcase its Hydro Ban Board, a lightweight, easy-to-install wallboard suitable for bonded tile or stone installations. This ready-to-tile product is made with a waterproof membrane on both sides and contains a high-density, waterproof polystyrene core to help protect against water and vapor. The Hydro Ban Board is included in Laticrete’s Pre-Formed Shower System, which contains an expansive line of pre-sloped and linear shower pans, niches, seats and benches as well as linear and square drains in multiple sizes and finishes. “Laticrete’s Hydro Ban line performs extremely well and requires beginner-level skills to successfully install,” Tully said. “This is a huge added benefit as older methods require more skilled workers for the same high-quality result.”

Next up is Laticrete’s Permacolor Select, a high-performance, crack-resistant cement grout designed to withstand extreme environments and is suitable for residential and commercial installations. Permacolor Select is a fast-setting, color-consistent cement grout that only needs to be mixed with water and can be placed in as little as three hours.

“I highly recommend Permacolor Select because it reduces inventory levels and waste for my customers, thus resulting in more satisfied and return buyers,” Tully explained. “There are hundreds of colors available, and the non-sanded version can even be reused.”

Then there is Laticrete’s 257 Titanium, a silica sand-free, thin-set mortar best used when installing gauged porcelain tile, gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs as well as porcelain tile and stone.

“We recently used 257 Titanium for a thin panel installation at Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Pa., and this product helped my team easily install Crossville Laminam Panels over existing block walls because the product was so easy to spread,” said Kevin Killian, president, ProFast Commercial Flooring, Monrovia, Md. “The non-sag performance of the thin set was a big help because the panels were held 6 inches off the existing terrazzo floor.”