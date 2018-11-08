Kevin Gaffney joins HD Expo

Alpharetta, Ga.—Kevin Gaffney will join HD Expo as group show director, effective immediately. Gaffney’s primary focus will be overseeing the planning and execution of HD Expo. In addition, he will also provide strategic guidance to BDNY, BDwest and HX show management as those shows continue the transition into the design portfolio of Emerald Expositions, HD Expo’s parent company. Gaffney brings a wealth of experience with over 23 years of tradeshow management, most recently with the Emerald Exposition healthcare brands.

“Healthcare and hospitality have seen tremendous crossover in recent years, with healthcare design becoming more focused on patient experience and comfort, and wellness becoming a key focus in hospitality,” said Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor in chief of Hospitality Design magazine and vice president of the Hospitality Design Group. “As a result, Kevin brings a strong familiarity with this design sector, as well as our core customer base, to his new role as group show director. I’m excited to work with Kevin to produce another great HD Expo in 2019 and to continue to evolve the show,”

Since 2008, Gaffney has served as group show director for the Medtrade, Medtrade Spring, Environments for Aging, Healthcare Design and Construction SuperConference tradeshows. Prior roles also include serving as the associate director for the Research Chefs Association, and as the sales and marketing director for the Exhibit Designers and Producers Association. In addition, Gaffney also managed sales, marketing and trade show operations for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers International Gas Turbine Institute.