J+J Flooring, EF Contract launch Digital Canvas

Dalton—J+J Flooring and EF Contract have launched Digital Canvas, a powerful new visualization tool for interior designers, architects, facility managers and other commercial flooring specifiers.

Digital Canvas is one of the first web-based visualization tool for the commercial sector to provide an instantaneous floor preview of actual interior spaces selected by the user. Historically, instant renderings were limited to pre-loaded or “canned” room scenes made available on manufacturer websites.

“We’re pleased to provide another visualization tool that will make product selection easier for our customers,” said Ross Leonard, vice president of marketing, Engineered Floors’ commercial division. “Specifiers simply upload a photo of their space through the J+J or EF Contract websites, then virtually install any product in seconds. Every pattern in the modular and broadloom carpet, LVT and Kinetex portfolios for both brands can be visualized with a few taps of your fingertips.”

The program is compatible with both mobile and desktop devices. Also embedded in the experience are user-focused features including an easy toggle to change installation method, color or pattern. Rendered images can be saved and easily shared through email or social media.

In addition to Digital Canvas, J+J and EF Contract provide a dedicated team of digital imaging specialists to support design professionals, flooring contractors and end-users with their flooring rendering requests.