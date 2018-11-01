Invista unveils redesigned website

Kennesaw, Ga.—Invista has launched its newly redesigned Antron brand website filled with information and resources to make informed carpet specification decisions, provide inspiration for carpet selection and educate about carpet care and maintenance options.

“The new website showcases how the Antron brand continues to evolve from a high-performance carpet fiber to a brand that’s also focused on client wellbeing with a priority on people first,” said Denise Silbert, global brand and North American business director for the Antron brand, Invista. “This has a direct correlation to how employees and visitors in commercial spaces perceive the facility. Including carpet fiber in your specification is worth extra attention because it may save end users money over time.”

Several new areas were added to the website to deliver helpful and relevant information to architects and interior designers during the selection and specification process. These include an interactive fiber color library, a real-world installation gallery of commercial interior spaces and a section devoted to how carpet can help clients achieve core values linked to occupant wellbeing goals.

The carpet care and maintenance section of antron.net has been updated with new information and is filled with short, informative video clips that demonstrate Antron performance benefits, such as stain and soil resistance and texture retention. Testimonials from leading facility managers offer real-world solutions to address common problems interior designers and facility managers encounter.

The website also offers resources to help specifiers answer questions that may arise during the specification process, Silbert explained. These tools allow specifiers and end users to customize inputs to determine how carpets of Antron carpet fiber will perform when compared to other carpets manufactured with competitive fibers such type 6 nylon.

To preview the new website, log onto antron.net.