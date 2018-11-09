Interface Hospitality brings fully custom program to sector with Luxcierge

New York—Interface Hospitality launched Luxcierge, a custom design process available to the full-service hospitality market. The new premiere service takes a collaborative approach to bring its clients’ luxury flooring vision to life. Luxcierge will debut at BDNY, Nov. 11 – 12, at the Interface Hospitality booth #1139 in the Jacob K. Javits Center.

Mirroring the service guests receive in upper upscale luxury hotels, Luxcierge offers a creative partnership directly between Interface Hospitality designers and the client’s internal team. Recognizing that each high-end hotel is unique, Interface Hospitality’s custom design team crafts every offering based on the hotel designer’s overall inspiration for the space, incorporating both aesthetic and project requirements. This process results in a completely unique pattern and color work for the customer. As an extension of Interface Hospitality, Luxcierge is not just a service, it is the entire collaboration process from start to finish.

“The hospitality industry is unique in that it requires a more elevated aesthetic,” said Charley Knight, vice president, Interface Hospitality. “We developed a program that offers our clients one-on-one designer access to truly provide a curated experience. Service is at the core of this company, so it was only natural for us to establish a more thoughtful experience to our hospitality clients.”

Luxcierge is a combined journey between the designers, cutting out any misinterpretation during the customization process. It is available to the full-service hospitality market, including independent boutique hotels. Interface’s long-standing commitment to the environment, including its Carbon Neutral Floors program, is a value add for clients seeking to achieve sustainability goals, without sacrificing aesthetics or performance attributes.

For more information, visit interface.com/luxcierge.