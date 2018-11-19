Helmitin complies with California Proposition 65

Olive Branch, Miss.—Helmitin has been a formulator and manufacturer of adhesives for almost 100 years supplying the flooring, transportation, woodworking, construction, textile, footwear, rubber and foam bonding industries along with numerous other specialty markets. Over that century of manufacturing, Helmitin has dealt with many changes to environmental, health and safety laws, such as SCAQMD 1168 and California Proposition 65, and the impact these changes have had on the adhesive industry as well as the flooring industry.

Helmitin chemists have worked diligently to ensure its products meet these requirements while consistently aiming to improve its products. The company’s goal is to always meet or exceed the environmental, health and safety standards of the various jurisdictions, including packaging and reporting requirements, while anticipating and satisfying the needs of an ever-changing market.

Helmitin feels a responsibility to further explain some of the changes applicable to California Proposition 65 to alleviate some of the confusion associated with this requirement. California Proposition 65 requires businesses to notify and inform users of products in California of the specific chemicals contained in the products they purchase or use, whether in homes, workplaces or in the environment. In August 2018 there was an additional requirement to include new warning information and symbols on the packaging. This requirement is found on the labels of many every day consumer products, including Helmitin’s, and can be seen in many public places such as airports warning of jet fuel vapors and beer manufacturers warning that the glass bottles may contain lead.

Helmitin is committed to respecting and following the laws where it sells its products.