Haines’ Hoy Lanning earns NAFCD Lifetime Achievement Award

Dallas—Hoy Lanning, senior CEO advisor with No. 1 ranked distributor Haines, was named the recipient of the 2018 NAFCD Lifetime Achievement Award during the group’s annual convention. The honor recognizes an individual who has shown exceptional leadership and made outstanding contributions that have led to expanding the vision of the floor covering distribution channel.

Lanning joined CMH Flooring Products in 1991 as general manager before eventually ascending to the role of president and CEO. Since its inception, CMH grew its sales from a few million dollars to $190 million at the time of its acquisition by J.J. Haines in 2014. His role was instrumental in building a strong and capable team that grew the company to become a preeminent flooring distributor.

“Hoy Lanning represents the ideal candidate for this award,” said Kevin Gammonly, NAFCD executive vice president. “As someone who has committed to the industry over the last 42 years, he has significantly impacted customers, suppliers and colleagues across the industry.”

Lanning continues to be a contributing senior leader in the combined organization and his guidance and leadership have been instrumental in the continued efforts to integrate the companies. He is a past president of NAFCD and is currently active on numerous boards in the community.