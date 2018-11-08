Flooring America launches My Design Finder

Manchester, N.H.—Flooring America has introduced My Design Finder, a room design tool that aims to help consumers easily identify flooring options in rooms that match their style and desired look.

When using My Design Finder, the consumer answers only four questions based around room type, style, floor type and color palette and is then provided with a variety of inspiring room scenes to visualize how the flooring will look based on her specific design style. The consumer can choose from modern and contemporary, rustic farmhouse, transitional, coastal beach house and more.

Furthermore, the consumer’s preferences are saved to her account to reference later when she is in the store working with a design consultant.

For more information, visit: flooringamerica.com/room-design-tool.