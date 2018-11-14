Emser Tile opens newest distribution centers

Los Angeles—Emser Tile is building on its central United States presence with a relocated and expanded 600,000-square-foot Central Distribution Center in Houston as well as a new 215,000-square-foot Florida Distribution Center in Coral Springs, Fla.

The state-of-the-art facilities are a manifestation of the company’s dedication to each region and expand Emser Tile’s resources to account for increased customer demand. The distribution centers support the region’s homebuilders, retailers and commercial architects and designers with local service and increased inventory.

The Central and Florida Distribution Centers employ more than 145 jobs within both communities, recruited through partnerships with local colleges and organizations as well as relocating current associates in Houston.

“Since 2000 and 2006, we have been honored to serve the respective Texas and Florida communities,” shared Barbara Haaksma, vice president of marketing for Emser Tile. “Emser Tile is proud to contribute to beautiful spaces through design-forward products and robust partner support.”