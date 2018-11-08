Durkan to premiere Trovare collection at BDNY 2018

New York—Durkan, the hospitality brand of Mohawk Group, will debut its latest carpet collection, Trovare, this weekend at Boutique Design New York (BDNY). Inspired by a polarized contemporary landscape, the multi-category collection’s patterning plays off of perceptions of truth, opposing visions and a simultaneous call for unity and common ground.

"Trovare is a visual play between the two polarities of textured organic and structured geometry,” said designer Karen Maffetone. “Patterns are deconstructed down to basic elements of pixel and color, where form melts away and becomes a balanced union of the organic and the structured. Its unique patina of aged geometrics tells a modern story of a traditional yesterday. As one who finds an unexpected treasure, Trovare likewise appeals to the senses.”

Trovare will be featured during regular expo hours in Durkan’s booth, space 1520, as part of a comprehensive line of hospitality flooring solutions across carpet and hard surface.Trovare features styles offered in Durkan’s innovative Definity as well as PDI (Precision Dye Injected), CYP, broadloom and carpet tile, all designed to coordinate in an array of spaces within hospitality interiors.