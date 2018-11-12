Durkan displays latest hospitality collections

New York—Durkan, the hospitality brand of Mohawk Group, showcased a curated collection of its latest broadloom, carpet tile and enhanced resilient tile collections for hospitality interiors at Boutique Design New York (BDNY), Nov. 11–12, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

“With Durkan’s comprehensive product offering across hard surface and carpet and leadership in design, we leverage our ability to provide any flooring solution for any hospitality space our customers could imagine,” said Elizabeth Bonner, creative design director for Durkan. “We look forward to BDNY each year as a platform to showcase our latest collections in a major design hub for the hospitality industry.”

Durkan’s latest collections and comprehensive hospitality flooring solutions span all major flooring categories:

Trovare by Karen Maffetone is a visual play between the two polarities of textured organic and structured geometry. Carpet patterns are deconstructed down to basic elements of pixel and color, where form melts away and becomes a balanced union of the organic and the structured. The collection features styles offered in Durkan’s innovative Definity technology as well as precision dye injected (PDI), CYP, broadloom and carpet tile.



Enduring beauty and everyday brawn come together in Molveno enhanced resilient tile, a rigid core collection with natural wood grain and industrial chic concrete aesthetics. Designed for the unique demands of hospitality, Molveno creates durable click installations with advanced waterproofing technology and dimensional stability.

The Camélia Rose carpet collection features styles offered in Durkan’s innovative Definity and PDI technologies. A portion of the proceeds from all PDI designs are included in the Specify for a Cure corporate donation program, which allows customers to join Durkan and Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer year-round.

For more information, visit: bdny.com.