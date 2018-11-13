DriTac introduces Primer 3000

Clifton, N.J.—DriTac Flooring Products has launched a “green,” single-component acrylic floor primer for interior use on various approved substrates, including concrete, wood, light-weight concrete and gypcrete. Primer 3000’s concentrated quick-dry, bond-strengthening technology enhances the bond with approved substrates, self-leveling underlayment, gypsum-based underlayment and patches, prior to adhesive application for wood, resilient and carpet tile flooring installations.

Manufactured in the USA, this versatile floor primer offers easy broom, sprayer or nap roller application with a robust spread rate of up to 800 square feet per gallon, depending on application method, subfloor preparation and porosity.Primer 3000’s solvent-free, low-odor formula is easy to clean and colored green for easy identification, according to DriTac. This premium-grade primer also touts the company’s “green” certification, designated for flooring installation solutions that contain zero VOCs and zero solvents.

“The performance characteristics of this product are outstanding,” said Chuck Hall, senior vice president of sales. “It’s easy-to-use with minimal mixing required. Primer 3000 allows us to offer our valued customer-base another premium-grade, eco-friendly flooring installation solution that can be used on its own or as part of our Total Sound Reduction System (SRS).”

Primer 3000 is approved for use with all DriTac flooring adhesives and available in 1-gallon containers and 4-gallon pails.

For more information, visit dritac.com.