Domotex USA partners with NFA

Chicago—Hannover Fairs USA, the organizer of Domotex USA, has entered into a partnership agreement with the National Floorcovering Alliance ( NFA ) to promote the trade show to its members. The NFA’s elite group of 42 members represents the largest carpet and flooring dealers across North America and covers approximately 250 store fronts with more than $1 billion in annual sales.

“NFA’s members are the largest retailers in their markets, and we look forward to sharing the benefits of attending Domotex USA with them,” said Dave Snedeker, NFA president and executive vice president of Bob’s Carpet & Flooring. “Locating Domotex USA in Atlanta in the heart of the floor covering marketplace also allows our members to easily expand their horizons and product offerings. NFA looks forward to supporting Domotex USA in 2019 and into the future.” Snedeker is a member of the Domotex USA 2019 attendee advisory board.

Domotex USA is also looking forward to the partnership, said Donna Busse, show director. “We are honored to partner with the NFA and its alliance of floor covering retailers. The NFA’s members are notable carpet and flooring retailers in the industry, and we look forward to providing them with a valuable new flooring experience at our inaugural show.”