Domotex USA 2019 unveils #whyidomotex

Chicago—Hannover Fairs USA, the organizer of Domotex USA , has launched #whyidomotex, a series of interviews with flooring professionals that cover industry insights, what challenges each professional expects to address and how they plan to capitalize on their Domotex USA 2019 experience. #whyidomotex will shine a spotlight on select designers, remodelers, distributors, retailers and manufacturers who plan to attend the inaugural trade show in Atlanta from Feb. 28 to March 2.

“The goal of our interview series is to recognize the industry’s most pressing needs and to explore what our attendees and exhibitors expect to achieve during Domotex USA 2019,” said Donna Busse, show director of Domotex USA at Hannover Fairs USA. “We believe the series will resonate with all floor covering industry professionals who are eager to learn more about new technologies, methods and materials, and who are looking to network with top flooring experts and industry leaders in their field.”

The first interview features interior designer, Loretta J. Willis, Allied ASID of Loretta’s Interior Design, LLC in Atlanta. Willis discusses her philosophy towards designing spaces, select trends she is focused on and what she is looking forward to experiencing at Domotex USA 2019.

“I applaud the Domotex USA team for creating this series of interviews to help attendees learn about what’s top of mind and to discover how to make the most of their time at the inaugural show,” Willis said. “I am excited to uncover new flooring options, applications and materials at the show and to secure continuing education opportunities and home samples to share with my clients. I look forward to making new relationships with industry members and vendors at Domotex USA 2019.”

New interviews in the #whyidomotex series will be released periodically leading up to the inaugural event. To read them all, visit: domotexusa.com/the-show/attend/.