Distribution: Elias Wilf optimizes logistics via fleet mapping software

October 29/November 5, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 10

By Ken Ryan

At a time of escalating transportation costs, Elias Wilf has been able to reduce its truck fleet by 15% while growing its business by 8%—all without a proportional increase in its freight cost.

The change was not achieved through some sleight of hand or creative math, but rather the result of the implementation of a new fleet management software system that transformed the way the Owings Mills, Md.-based distributor managed its logistics.

Years before tariffs, raw material increases and driver shortages were so prominent Elias Wilf management decided the time was right to invest in state-of-the-art technology. That move occurred following an internal audit to assess the efficiency of its existing transportation software. “You think you are being efficient until you find out there is a better way,” said Jeff Striegel, president. “The lesson here is you can’t wait to upgrade your software systems until you have to do it; you need to be in front of the curve.”

The company turned to Roadnet, which once handled the logistics for UPS before UPS sold it to a private equity firm. Wilf partnered with Roadnet, which at the time was looking to beta test the first integration from what had been half a dozen acquisitions on their end. Working together for close to a year, and implementing more than $500,000 of joint expenses, the final product came together.

“In fact, we were quite honored when Roadnet asked the Elias Wilf team to present the new software rollout at Roadnet’s annual customer conference in Dallas,” Striegel told FCNews. “While the savings have been phenomenal, the real benefit is the ability to reduce unnecessary expenses without compromising service or raising cost to our customers.”

Now known as Omnitracs Roadnet Telematics, its fleet management system offers a bevy of products. The Roadnet Transportation Suite, for example, combines cost-efficient routing, real-time data collection, analysis tools to achieve the best routes for every delivery and onto signature capture to become totally paperless. The software is said to provide sophisticated algorithms that allow users to create routes and instantly load plans that work best for their fleet, which change each and every day. The software also maps out the most efficient routes and is able to drill down to minute details such as driver habits while identifying efficiencies.

To fully utilize the system, Elias Wilf had to “geoplot” 1,800 accounts by latitude and longitude, to the actual delivery point location. The entire sales and internal teams have access to the data screens; at any time they are able to track where the fleet has been and where they are heading. They are also able to see what time they are expected to arrive at a location.

The data is said to be extremely precise. If, for example, a truck exceeds a turn or even a hard break by 0.5 G forces, the operations team is notified. Why is this important? If a truck exceeds 0.5 G forces, it runs the risk of material shifting inside the truck, which could damage goods. If a truck exceeds the speed limit by 9 mph, Wilf receives a text, the company said.

“Without a doubt it is the most tech-savvy program out there,” Striegel said. “Our goal was to not only increase the satisfaction of our customers, but at the same time not increase our own costs—and, in fact, cut our cost if possible. There are literally hundreds of examples throughout the day of where this software efficiency comes into play.”

The bottom line, Striegel said, is that Elias Wilf has not had to raise its delivery prices in three years, and its customers are happier for it. “We couldn’t do that without gaining multiple efficiencies in so many areas.”