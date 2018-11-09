Design ‘N Gather 2018 winning mosaic to be unveiled during BDNY 2018

Wauwatosa, Wis.—The winning creation for Design ‘N Gather 2018 will be unveiled at the NoMad Hotel in New York City, Nov. 11, at a private VIP event within the Cupola. What’s more, the winning design will be permanently installed in the Cupola using Bostik’s Dimension RapidCure.

Bostik's Dimension RapidCure was also specified as the grout of choice for each of the DNG top 10 finalists’ designs. These designs will be on display at Bostik’s BDNY booth (#861) throughout the entire Javits Center exposition.

“Designing a mosaic for the Cupola at The NoMad Hotel is particularly challenging due to the intricate measurements and shapes of the rooftop and walls,” said Ted Acworth, CEO and founder of Artaic. “The final submissions captured the essence of the hotel—creative, elegant and considerate to the unique historical and architectural elements that influence this landmark.”

The winning mosaic will provide an elegant backdrop for Cupola guests to enjoy for years to come. The winning designer will receive a free trip for two to Paris, courtesy of the Bostik. “This is the fourth Design ‘N Gather we’ve underwritten,” declared Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development. “It’s important the A&D community is aware that no matter how beautiful, every glass mosaic project is only as good as its installation. Our Dimension RapidCure not only offers the most optimal long-term performance characteristics, it contains 60% recycled glass content that actually allows light to pass through the grout joint and into the tile itself, creating a three-dimensional appearance in translucent glass tiles.”

For additional details, visit designngather.com.

Review the 10 finalists’ submissions and cast your vote here.