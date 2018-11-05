Delta-Q Technologies launches RC1000 battery charger

Dallas— Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q) has added RC1000, a 1,000-watt battery charger, to its RC series for use in battery-powered floor care machines. Other products in the RC series include RC900 and RC1200.

“Delta-Q continues to evolve our product lines to provide the best charging solutions for our customers,” said Trent Punnett, vice president of sales, marketing, and product management at Delta-Q Technologies. “The inclusion of the RC1000 was a natural step to provide our floor care customers with the products needed to meet their demand.”

Designed with floor care and maintenance original equipment manufacturers in mind, the RC1000 is suitable for use in battery-powered scrubbers, sweepers and burnishers. Similar to its family series, the RC1000 has an IP66-rated ingress protection to seal out dirt and fluids, while its mechanical design and component selection resists vibration, shock and temperature extremes.

As a high frequency charging solution, RC1000 is capable of charging both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. The new charger also offers Controller Area Network communications for seamless machine integration.