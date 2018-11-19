Dealers give Shaw’s Bellera stellar reviews

November 12/19, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 11

By Ken Ryan

Few things excite a flooring retailer more than an exciting new product that is easy to sell, resonates with customers and generates a nice profit. Shaw’s Bellera High Performance Carpet fits that bill, according to dealers who have enjoyed early success with the 2018 launch.

“I give it an A+,” said Steve Weisberg, president of Crest Flooring in Allentown, Pa. “I love the product as do all my RSAs. Really, what’s not to like with all the features and benefits it offers? We have had very nice consumer acceptance, and the styles are mostly easy to sell.”

Bellera debuted with 13 styles, offering more than 200 unique product selections in solid textures, tonals, tweeds, loops and patterns. The product features LifeGuard spill-proof backing, which is also debuting its new blue color. Shaw said it believes the ‘Backed by Blue’ moniker appeals to consumers.

Dealers said the combination of a high-performance carpet and soil and stain protection has been a boon to the Bellera rollout. “The R2X soil and stain protection coupled with the Lifeguard backing are a powerful one-two punch,” said Craig Phillips, owner of Barrington Carpet, Akron, Ohio.

Matt Thornton, owner of Thornton Carpets, Sioux Falls, S.D., said the product has performed well, with nary a single problem in the time he has stocked it. “We got it before we had displays,” Thornton said. “Our reps are good for bringing in samples ahead of time. We’ve actually got one SKU in our showroom in a 12 x 20 area. So far, so good, is how I would describe it. Shaw has been a good provider for us. We try and support anything they come out with.”

More than two years in the making, Bellera was created from scratch based on discussions with consumers and flooring dealers. “We know consumers really want durability and performance, but they also want beautiful,” Heather Yamada, marketing director, retail, explained. “Here, they didn’t have to have one or the other; they could have both. We wanted to give them confidence that this is a great product.”

A “no-surprises, worry-free” warranty was also added to the feature set to provide consumers with additional peace of mind. “It’s unheard of to say you won’t have to worry about spills or pet accidents on carpet, but we’ve made that possible for consumers with Bellera,” said Tim Baucom, executive vice president, residential division.

The myriad benefits of Bellera make the sales process that much smoother for dealers such as Angie Cooper, sales manager for Direct Carpet Unlimited, San Marcos, Calif.

“I like to introduce the Bellera product after asking the client a few questions to determine the need,” Cooper said. “Once I establish a need, I use the information that I have been given to explain how this product will fit into their lifestyle. The nice thing about Bellera is it fits almost every situation for new carpeting. The key words and topics used in my pitch are pet friendly and kid friendly, with a worry-free, no exclusions, 10-year warranty.

“Then, there is the LifeGuard backing and R2X stain treatment, which is great for preventing spills from getting below the backing. Based on the story behind the product, along with the no-exclusions warranty, price and current selection, I definitely see a product we can make good money on.”

Steve Vanderhye, vice president of Banter Floors and More in Cedar Lake, Ind., echoed the sentiment of others, asserting that Bellera has all the markings of a legacy product. “The softness and look of the styles, the LifeGuard backing, the excellent warranty and the great pricing are the perfect combination to make this product a big success.”