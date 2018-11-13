Color technologies change the rules for suppliers, buyers

Novi, Mich.—Technology is changing the way customers search for, specify and use color in almost every way. Chameleon Power, a leader in visualization technologies, provides a broad suite of color technologies based on its color science-based software engines to simplify the entire design and color selection process.

The Chameleon software suite includes the Chromalyzer color benchmarking engine, Color Harmony tool for color recommendations, Digital Fan Deck application for simplifying color palette presentation and our color science-based visualization engines.

“Our color experts collaborate with clients to create the ideal outcome, and simplify managing and updating color preferences,” said Dan Dempsey, president of Chameleon Power. “From color palette analysis to color recommendations, we help suppliers and designers identify the ideal color outcomes.”

Product manufacturers across many industries, from home design, cosmetics, architecture, interior design, landscaping and more, use Chameleon Power's color engines to create and evolve their palettes, address trends and ensure a successful and effective color plan throughout the product life cycle.

To learn more, visit chameleonpower.com