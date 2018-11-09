Call for entries: 2019 Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition

New York—Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency are calling for entries for the 2019 Ceramics of Italy Tile Competition. Now in its 26th year, the annual awards program recognizes the work of top North American architects and designers who create imaginative spaces that incorporate the innovative technical and aesthetic qualities of Italian ceramic and porcelain tile. Each year, a jury of design experts reviews dozens of submissions from all over the continent and selects winners in four categories: residential, institutional, commercial and student.

After the successful introduction of a new student category in last year’s competition, the jury will once again review submissions from design and architecture students who produce imaginative solutions using Italian ceramic tile. Individuals or groups of students are invited to submit their projects in the form of renderings, floor plans and sketches. Students must be enrolled in an accredited university in North America in order to be eligible.

In the three built categories—residential, institutional and commercial—projects can be domestic or international but must be designed by North America-based architects and designers, built or renovated between January 2014 and January 2019, and feature a significant amount of Italian ceramic or porcelain tile produced by Ceramics of Italy member companies. The jury’s official criteria includes: overall design of the project, aesthetic and technical quality of tile installation, degree to which the tile enhances the setting and the project’s sustainable attributes.

Winners of the 2019 competition will be notified in March and officially announced at the Ceramics of Italy international press conference at Coverings in Orlando, Fla. Built projects displaying the highest level of functionality, creativity, sustainability and aesthetic appeal are awarded a prize package that includes $3,000, an all-expenses paid trip to Coverings to present their project, plus a five-day CEU-accredited trip to Bologna, Italy to attend Cersaie. An additional $1,000 will be awarded to the contractor/distributor team involved in each winning project. The winning student entry will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando to present their project at Coverings 2019.

The deadline for entries if Feb. 1, 2019. For more information, visit: tilecompetition.com.