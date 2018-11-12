Boa-Franc receives Gold Trophy Award at the 2018 Canada Awards for Excellence

Saint-Georges, Canada—For the second time in a row, Boa-Franc has received the Canadian government’s most prestigious award for businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices.

A Gold Trophy Award was presented to Boa-Franc in the Quality (Private and Public Sectors) category during the Canada Awards for Excellence ceremony at the Carlu in Toronto. Erin Davis, well-known Ontario author and radio personality, emceed the event.

In addition to being recognized for its organizational excellence, achievements, and outstanding results, Boa-Franc stood out during the judging panel’s review for the quality of its planning and internal processes and as an organization devoted to economic progress in the Canadian market.

“We accept this prestigious award for the second time in a row on behalf of president Pierre Thabet, all our employees, clients and suppliers who share the same dedication to quality that’s been driving our organization since it was founded 35 years ago,” said Jacques Beaudoin, executive vice president and CEO, Boa-Franc. “What better way to celebrate our 35th anniversary this year.”

The company has garnered many distinctions for quality in recent years. Retailers and other flooring professionals have ranked Boa-Franc number one in terms of quality more than 34 times over the past decade in surveys conducted by trade publications. Last year, Boa-Franc also received the highest honor for the second time in a row at the Grand Prix québécois de la qualité awards.