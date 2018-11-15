Armstrong Flooring enters agreement to sell wood flooring segment

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its wood flooring segment to an affiliate of American Industrial Partners (AIP) for a purchase price of $100 million, subject to customary adjustments for working capital, debt and other matters. The transaction is valued at approximately 7.2 times the wood flooring segment’s trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA.

As of Oct. 31, 2018 Armstrong Flooring’s wood flooring segment comprised six U.S. manufacturing facilities primarily serving the North American region and approximately 1,700 employees. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The net proceeds to the company from the transaction after purchase price adjustments are non-taxable and expected to be $85 to $90 million, which should increase the company’s flexibility to further invest in its growth strategies and other value-enhancing opportunities.

Upon closing of the sale, Armstrong Flooring will intensify its focus on the fastest-growing parts of the flooring industry, including LVT and rigid core as well as its wide range of resilient products including VCT and resilient sheet. AIP will gain Armstrong Flooring’s high-quality wood flooring product portfolio and existing network of wood floor manufacturing facilities, staffed by an experienced wood flooring team. AIP will own the Bruce brand and all other wood flooring segment brands. To ensure a seamless transition for its customers, AIP will have full access to the Armstrong Flooring brand for the sale of wood products for two years after closing.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to maximizing shareholder value and focusing our portfolio on profitable growth strategies,” said Don Maier, CEO, Armstrong Flooring. “The wood flooring industry has been impacted by changing market dynamics and now is the right time to deepen our focus on LVT and other resilient flooring categories, where we are confident fundamentals remain strong for future growth.”