AR aims to make lot selection easier for homebuyers

Novi, Mich.—Chameleon Power, a leader in visualization technologies, has developed an augmented reality (AR) tool that allows homebuyers to visualize their custom home designs on their lot of choice using a mobile device camera. Homebuilders can provide the app to the buyers during the build process.

“Custom homebuilders have expressed lot selection as one of their biggest delays in the home design and build process,” said Dan Dempsey, president, Chameleon Power. “We elected to capitalize on our AR knowledge and vast visualization experience to provide a solution that alleviated this problem. Chameleon is constantly listening to the homebuilder community and is eager to launch technologies that make builders more efficient and profitable. This is just one of many tools we are evolving for the home building industry.”

To view the Chameleon Power AR lot selection application in action, visit youtube.com/watch?v=qXhsLj0DWRQ.