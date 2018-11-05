American OEM wood, NOX vinyl to create partnership

Burns, Tenn.—The NOX Corporation and American OEM have partnered on a joint R&D effort centered around the development of innovative flooring products for the world market.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, NOX has been a global leader in vinyl flooring since 1994. The company operates manufacturing facilities in South Korea and Fostoria, Ohio, allowing the company to service the international market with a more local presence. Recognized for innovation and quality, NOX vinyl products are sold in a variety of formats in over 50 countries.

“We value American OEM as an innovation partner,” said Dan Koh, president of NOX. “Combining our expertise in waterproof vinyl flooring with their skill in designing and manufacturing hardwood should create real opportunities for innovation in new product categories.”

American OEM was founded in 2014 by wood industry veteran, Don Finkell. After 30 years at Anderson Hardwood, Finkell started a new business outside of Nashville. The company specializes in long and wide engineered wood flooring and has manufacturing plants in the United States and Paraguay. American OEM manufactures sawn, sliced and rotary face hardwood flooring and sells through both, branded and private-label programs across the United States.

“Although we don’t know exactly where this collaboration will take us, the chemistry feels good, and we both sense there are exciting things to be discovered for the flooring industry,” said Don Finkell, CEO of American OEM.

For more information on NOX, visit noxglobal.com.

For more information on American OEM, visit americanoem.com or hearthwoodfloors.com.