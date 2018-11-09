Altro joins Fuse Alliance

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Altro has joined Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, as a preferred supplier.

“Having Altro as a Fuse Alliance preferred supplier allows our members to specify and source technically innovative products that reflect the company’s global heritage and styling leadership,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “We are very glad that they are now a part of our organization.”

Family-owned and operated since 1919, Altro is a world-leading manufacturer and innovator of commercial floors and walls. Working with architects, designers, contractors and end-users, Altro transforms healthcare, education and food service sectors into thriving environments. Altro is based in Wilmington, Mass., and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

“We are very excited to be a preferred supplier for Fuse Alliance,” said Michael Carris, national sales manager of Altro. “Fuse Alliance members benefit from our technically superior products and trendsetting designs that will address the needs of their customers all at a great value. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Fuse Alliance.”