A4LE recognizes Tarkett’s Sumlin

Solon, Ohio—The Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) has honored John C. Sumlin, vice president, educational strategic accounts, Tarkett, for his work with and dedication to A4LE and SchoolsNEXT.

A4LE is a professional and trade organization working to improve learning environments for students everywhere. With over 5,000 members, the association embraces a collaborative network of global professionals with one single goal—building healthy, safe, resilient and sustainable learning places that inspire transformation in education, enhance student and teacher performance, and support culture and community vitality.

“Our heritage with the Association for Learning Environments has been a wonderful opportunity to directly contribute to improving the Indoor Environment Quality for the learner,” Sumlin said. “The focus on supporting the student-led design competition (SchoolsNEXT) has allowed us to explore new design possibilities, interact with leading schools and collaborate with some of our greatest innovators in the design community who contribute to this award-winning program. This is one of the most rewarding endeavors of my career.”

Sumlin has held a series of sales and marketing positions in the retail, healthcare and education markets. He has worked with Fortune 1,000 companies in a variety of roles and has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience. Sumlin began working with Tandus Flooring in 2002 as a specialized markets account manager for C&A Floorcoverings in the Atlanta education and healthcare market. In 2009, he was promoted to national vice president of education and government markets. In 2011 he was promoted to national sales vice president and shifted focus to the Tandus Flooring education market segment.

In his current position, Sumlin leads the strategic direction for Southeast and Mid-South regions for all higher education and K-12 sales for the Tarkett brand, including Johnsonite, Tandus Centiva and Desso. This includes strategic market penetration and assessment, national trade association leadership, national speaker, contract negotiation and deployment, marketing deployment and strategic growth within the education markets.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.